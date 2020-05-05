All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 5557 126th. St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
5557 126th. St W
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

5557 126th. St W

5557 126th Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5557 126th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b48238b080 ---- Super Affordable ? Future Homeowner Monthly estimated ~$1,496.00/mo!* This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You?ll have 12 - 24 months to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! Come and see this beautiful Townhouse situated close to Lebanon Hills and Excellent Schools. The high ceilings gives your home an open and spacious feeling. Super Affordable, why Rent when you can eventually OWN your Dream Home.! ? Location, location, location........4578 Horizon Cir, Eagan, MN, a twin home, split level, that is 1,288 sq ft and was built in 1981. ? features two generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. ? Sliding doors lead to a bright, spacious & open interior ? Central HVAC ? large living room with a walkout lower level family room which has a fireplace. ? Separate Utility & Laundry Room ? Large Front yard and Fenced in Back Yard _ Spacious outdoors, this corner lot has an upper deck and a lower level patio, great for entertaining friends and family. ? And a Large 528sq. ft Garage with enough room for 2 cars! Schedule a Showing TODAY! ** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY ***( Option Fee down payment (OFDP) required but flexible) ? NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please ? NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please 100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home! Schedule a Showing TODAY! **Please disregard any ad on Craig?s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property *** .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 126th. St W have any available units?
5557 126th. St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 5557 126th. St W have?
Some of 5557 126th. St W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 126th. St W currently offering any rent specials?
5557 126th. St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 126th. St W pet-friendly?
No, 5557 126th. St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 5557 126th. St W offer parking?
Yes, 5557 126th. St W offers parking.
Does 5557 126th. St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5557 126th. St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 126th. St W have a pool?
No, 5557 126th. St W does not have a pool.
Does 5557 126th. St W have accessible units?
No, 5557 126th. St W does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 126th. St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5557 126th. St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5557 126th. St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5557 126th. St W has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities