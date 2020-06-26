Rent Calculator
Apple Valley, MN
15922 finch ln.
15922 finch ln.
15922 Finch Lane
Browse Similar Places
Location
15922 Finch Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom in Apple valley - Property Id: 129583
2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom nice size bedrooms and closets in off 160th street in quiet area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129583
Property Id 129583
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4952495)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15922 finch ln. have any available units?
15922 finch ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apple Valley, MN
.
What amenities does 15922 finch ln. have?
Some of 15922 finch ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15922 finch ln. currently offering any rent specials?
15922 finch ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15922 finch ln. pet-friendly?
No, 15922 finch ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apple Valley
.
Does 15922 finch ln. offer parking?
No, 15922 finch ln. does not offer parking.
Does 15922 finch ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15922 finch ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15922 finch ln. have a pool?
No, 15922 finch ln. does not have a pool.
Does 15922 finch ln. have accessible units?
No, 15922 finch ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 15922 finch ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15922 finch ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15922 finch ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15922 finch ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
