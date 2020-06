Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available June 1st! Great 2 bedroom, End unit townhome in the heart of Apple Valley! Enjoy 2 bedrooms and a large loft, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, and upper level laundry. There is a patio off the kitchen and a large grassy area on the side of the home. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. $1500 deposit due upon application acceptance, $29 application fee. Please, no phone calls.