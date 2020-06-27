15619 Float Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled! New carpet, neutral paint, SS kitchen appliances, washer / dryer, lighting, ceiling fans, etc. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Apple Valley. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.



Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room and 3/4 bath.



Note: photos are of similar unit.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with $500 pet fee (non-refundable, maximum 1 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.