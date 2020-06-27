All apartments in Apple Valley
15619 Float Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:54 PM

15619 Float Court

15619 Float Court · No Longer Available
Location

15619 Float Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled! New carpet, neutral paint, SS kitchen appliances, washer / dryer, lighting, ceiling fans, etc. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Apple Valley. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.

Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room and 3/4 bath.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with $500 pet fee (non-refundable, maximum 1 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

