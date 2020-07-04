15581 Flight Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apple Valley Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Laundry in Unit, Fantastic Condition - This property is a great alternative for someone who does not want to live in an apartment.



It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and is in excellent condition. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.



Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.



Trash/Lawn/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other

utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5334469)