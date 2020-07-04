All apartments in Apple Valley
15581 Flight Way

15581 Flight Way
Location

15581 Flight Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apple Valley Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Laundry in Unit, Fantastic Condition - This property is a great alternative for someone who does not want to live in an apartment.

It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and is in excellent condition. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.

Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.

Trash/Lawn/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other
utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5334469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15581 Flight Way have any available units?
15581 Flight Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15581 Flight Way have?
Some of 15581 Flight Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15581 Flight Way currently offering any rent specials?
15581 Flight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15581 Flight Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15581 Flight Way is pet friendly.
Does 15581 Flight Way offer parking?
Yes, 15581 Flight Way offers parking.
Does 15581 Flight Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15581 Flight Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15581 Flight Way have a pool?
No, 15581 Flight Way does not have a pool.
Does 15581 Flight Way have accessible units?
No, 15581 Flight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15581 Flight Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15581 Flight Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15581 Flight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15581 Flight Way does not have units with air conditioning.

