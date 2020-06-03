All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

15525 Flyboat Lane

15525 Flyboat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15525 Flyboat Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15525 Flyboat Lane Available 07/16/19 Apple Valley Town Home, Walk Out Patio, Pets Welcome, Laundry - This property is in excellent condition and will be available for a July 16th or Aug 1st move in. We will be replacing the carpet before a new tenant.

It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and very close to shopping. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.

Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.

Trash/Lawn/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other
utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4993461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have any available units?
15525 Flyboat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15525 Flyboat Lane have?
Some of 15525 Flyboat Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15525 Flyboat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15525 Flyboat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15525 Flyboat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15525 Flyboat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15525 Flyboat Lane offers parking.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15525 Flyboat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have a pool?
No, 15525 Flyboat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have accessible units?
No, 15525 Flyboat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15525 Flyboat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15525 Flyboat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15525 Flyboat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
