15525 Flyboat Lane Available 07/16/19 Apple Valley Town Home, Walk Out Patio, Pets Welcome, Laundry - This property is in excellent condition and will be available for a July 16th or Aug 1st move in. We will be replacing the carpet before a new tenant.



It is located in the heart of Apple Valley and very close to shopping. The garage takes up the main level of the home so walking up the stairs you will find your kitchen, living, dining, walk out Patio, and second bath.



Upstairs you have both bedrooms, each have nice sized closets, a full bath as well as the laundry.



Trash/Lawn/Snow is included int he rent you will be responsible for all other

utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4993461)