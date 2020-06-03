Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15471 Eames Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15471 Eames Way
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15471 Eames Way
15471 Eames Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
15471 Eames Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15471 Eames Way have any available units?
15471 Eames Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apple Valley, MN
.
What amenities does 15471 Eames Way have?
Some of 15471 Eames Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15471 Eames Way currently offering any rent specials?
15471 Eames Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15471 Eames Way pet-friendly?
No, 15471 Eames Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apple Valley
.
Does 15471 Eames Way offer parking?
Yes, 15471 Eames Way offers parking.
Does 15471 Eames Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15471 Eames Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15471 Eames Way have a pool?
No, 15471 Eames Way does not have a pool.
Does 15471 Eames Way have accessible units?
No, 15471 Eames Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15471 Eames Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15471 Eames Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15471 Eames Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15471 Eames Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Similar Pages
Apple Valley 1 Bedrooms
Apple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with Gym
Apple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Shakopee, MN
Fridley, MN
Hopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Apple Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities