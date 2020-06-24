All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, MN
15170 Dundee Ave
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

15170 Dundee Ave

15170 Dundee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15170 Dundee Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 5BD Apple Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 103979

Reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you the latest list of available homes.

Tired of chasing landlords that don't call back or being beat to the application by other tenants? With us one application covers you for 100s of properties! Search our full list of beautiful homes available for lease.

You pick the home in A-Rated school districts! Sign a 12 month lease, guaranteed renewal up to 5 years. As an added bonus you can purchase the home at any time, but there is no obligation to purchase.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Lakeville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington, Elko New Market, Burnsville, Eagan

* Home pictured is representation of potential rental home
**Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103979
Property Id 103979

(RLNE4753252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15170 Dundee Ave have any available units?
15170 Dundee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15170 Dundee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15170 Dundee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15170 Dundee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15170 Dundee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave offer parking?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave have a pool?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave have accessible units?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15170 Dundee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15170 Dundee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
