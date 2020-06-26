All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 14405 Guthrie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
14405 Guthrie Way
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

14405 Guthrie Way

14405 Guthrie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14405 Guthrie Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/12/20 4 bedroom 3 bath home for rent in Apple Valley - Property Id: 207333

Newly remodeled home for rent in Apple Valley. Located close to Apple Valley School. Small pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207333
Property Id 207333

(RLNE5477992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 Guthrie Way have any available units?
14405 Guthrie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14405 Guthrie Way have?
Some of 14405 Guthrie Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14405 Guthrie Way currently offering any rent specials?
14405 Guthrie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 Guthrie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14405 Guthrie Way is pet friendly.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way offer parking?
No, 14405 Guthrie Way does not offer parking.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14405 Guthrie Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way have a pool?
No, 14405 Guthrie Way does not have a pool.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way have accessible units?
No, 14405 Guthrie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14405 Guthrie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14405 Guthrie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14405 Guthrie Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities