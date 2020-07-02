14115 Pennock Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/588192305e ---- Great 2 bedroom condo in Apple Valley conveniently located just blocks from tons of shopping and restaurant options as well as parks, lakes and walking trails. You will love this kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Large balcony off of the family room and an open concept floorplan. This home features: -Beautiful Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances -Open Concept Floor Plan -Large Deck off Living Room -Good Storage Space -Free Laundry on Same Floor -1 Detached Garage -Private Community Center for Entertaining! -Secured Building with Controlled Access -Quick Access to Cedar Ave and 35E & Many Nearby Restaurants, Retail and Entertainment DON\'T MISS OUT, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!! Email RENTALS@VSMREALESTATE.COM or Call 651-447-7368 VSM Real Estate Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet and or cable. 5. Unit is not pet-friendly 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.