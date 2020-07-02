All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 14115 Pennock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
14115 Pennock Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

14115 Pennock Ave

14115 Pennock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14115 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/588192305e ---- Great 2 bedroom condo in Apple Valley conveniently located just blocks from tons of shopping and restaurant options as well as parks, lakes and walking trails. You will love this kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Large balcony off of the family room and an open concept floorplan. This home features: -Beautiful Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances -Open Concept Floor Plan -Large Deck off Living Room -Good Storage Space -Free Laundry on Same Floor -1 Detached Garage -Private Community Center for Entertaining! -Secured Building with Controlled Access -Quick Access to Cedar Ave and 35E & Many Nearby Restaurants, Retail and Entertainment DON\'T MISS OUT, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!! Email RENTALS@VSMREALESTATE.COM or Call 651-447-7368 VSM Real Estate Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet and or cable. 5. Unit is not pet-friendly 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Pennock Ave have any available units?
14115 Pennock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14115 Pennock Ave have?
Some of 14115 Pennock Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Pennock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Pennock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Pennock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14115 Pennock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14115 Pennock Ave offers parking.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Pennock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave have a pool?
No, 14115 Pennock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave have accessible units?
No, 14115 Pennock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14115 Pennock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14115 Pennock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14115 Pennock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities