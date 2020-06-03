All apartments in Apple Valley
13227 Grand Oak Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13227 Grand Oak Court

13227 Grand Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

13227 Grand Oak Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This stately home is located at the end of a Cul-de-Sac. The home features a main floor master bedroom suite, plus an office. Other bedrooms are on the second floor. Large Kitchen with formal dining room. 3 car garage. Excellent neighborhood.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have any available units?
13227 Grand Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 13227 Grand Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Grand Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Grand Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13227 Grand Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 13227 Grand Oak Court does offer parking.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Grand Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have a pool?
No, 13227 Grand Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 13227 Grand Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13227 Grand Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13227 Grand Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13227 Grand Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
