13227 Grand Oak Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stately home is located at the end of a Cul-de-Sac. The home features a main floor master bedroom suite, plus an office. Other bedrooms are on the second floor. Large Kitchen with formal dining room. 3 car garage. Excellent neighborhood.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.