Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13097 Euclid Avenue

13097 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13097 Euclid Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
13097 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 13097 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13097 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13097 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13097 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13097 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13097 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
