2911 7th Avenue - 107

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is located in Lynn 7th Apartments which has recently been renovated. Brand new everything! New flooring, windows, cabinets, countertops and appliances. Brand new coin operated laundry facilities on site. For your pleasure, this is a smoking free building and premises. One Small dog ok up to 30 lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit.



Lease Terms: $1099.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term. This unit does not qualify for Section 8. Heat, water, trash, and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Coin-Op Laundry room on 1st & 2nd floor.



We are temporarily suspending in person tours please see YouTube link below of a similar unit.



https://youtu.be/cXXAj88O2wg



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.