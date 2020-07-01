All apartments in Anoka
Find more places like 2911 7th Avenue - 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anoka, MN
/
2911 7th Avenue - 107
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

2911 7th Avenue - 107

2911 7th Avenue · (952) 356-3104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anoka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2911 7th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is located in Lynn 7th Apartments which has recently been renovated. Brand new everything! New flooring, windows, cabinets, countertops and appliances. Brand new coin operated laundry facilities on site. For your pleasure, this is a smoking free building and premises. One Small dog ok up to 30 lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit.

Lease Terms: $1099.00 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term. This unit does not qualify for Section 8. Heat, water, trash, and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Coin-Op Laundry room on 1st & 2nd floor.

We are temporarily suspending in person tours please see YouTube link below of a similar unit.

https://youtu.be/cXXAj88O2wg

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have any available units?
2911 7th Avenue - 107 has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have?
Some of 2911 7th Avenue - 107's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 7th Avenue - 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2911 7th Avenue - 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 7th Avenue - 107 pet-friendly?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anoka.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 offer parking?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 does not offer parking.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have a pool?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 does not have a pool.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have accessible units?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 7th Avenue - 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2911 7th Avenue - 107 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2911 7th Avenue - 107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave
Anoka, MN 55303
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E
Anoka, MN 55303
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave
Anoka, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Anoka 1 BedroomsAnoka 2 Bedrooms
Anoka Apartments with BalconyAnoka Apartments with Parking
Anoka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity