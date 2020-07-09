All apartments in Anoka
2808 6th Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

2808 6th Avenue

2808 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2808 6th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 6th Avenue have any available units?
2808 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
Is 2808 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2808 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2808 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

