Home
/
Anoka, MN
/
2808 6th Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2808 6th Avenue
2808 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2808 6th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon in April !
Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 6th Avenue have any available units?
2808 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anoka, MN
.
Is 2808 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2808 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2808 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
