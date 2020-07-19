All apartments in Anoka
1307 9th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 9th Avenue

1307 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1307 9th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,950 sf home is located in Anoka, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 9th Avenue have any available units?
1307 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
What amenities does 1307 9th Avenue have?
Some of 1307 9th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1307 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 9th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1307 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1307 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1307 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1307 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1307 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1307 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
