3644 172nd Ln NE

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BD Brand New Ham Lake Home for Rent



Rambler with Walk Out and 4 Car Garage on 1.8 Acres. Main Level Laundry, Hardwood Floors, Granite Tops, White Enamel Cabinets and Trim, Knock Down Ceilings, Fire Place on Main and Lower Level, Ceramic Walk in Shower in Master. Wide Open Lower Level with Wet Bar, Sprinkler System and Hydroseeded Yard.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



Ham Lake, Blaine, East Bethel, Linwood, Columbus, Oak Grove, Andover, Lino Lakes



*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

