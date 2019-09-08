All apartments in Andover
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

14336 Drake Street NW

14336 Drake Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14336 Drake Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good school district and close to amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14336 Drake Street NW have any available units?
14336 Drake Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
Is 14336 Drake Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
14336 Drake Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14336 Drake Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 14336 Drake Street NW offers parking.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have a pool?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have accessible units?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
