Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 14336 Drake Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
14336 Drake Street NW
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14336 Drake Street NW
14336 Drake Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14336 Drake Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good school district and close to amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have any available units?
14336 Drake Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Andover, MN
.
Is 14336 Drake Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
14336 Drake Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14336 Drake Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Andover
.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 14336 Drake Street NW offers parking.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have a pool?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have accessible units?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14336 Drake Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14336 Drake Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Plymouth, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Woodbury, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Roseville, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Ramsey, MN
Champlin, MN
Blaine, MN
Anoka, MN
Fridley, MN
Elk River, MN
Rogers, MN
Shoreview, MN
New Brighton, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crystal, MN
New Hope, MN
St. Anthony, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Isanti, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Vadnais Heights, MN
Zimmerman, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University