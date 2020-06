Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

One bedroom One bath located at Birchwood Apts on main floor. Fresh paint and refinished wood floor in the living room. Apartment has a large living room and private front porch. No pets. Tenant responsible for electric, cable/internet. Application with Credit and Background check - $30. Verifiable income at 3X the amount of rent. Call Principle Property Management at 320-460-8020.