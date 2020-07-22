11 Apartments for rent in Zeeland, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zeeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
7 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1148 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Apartments
13646 Cascade Dr, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$770
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1180 sqft
Our spacious apartments provide all the comforts that you could ask for. Here you can escape the pressures of the work and relax poolside in the summer! A perfect balance of home-styled comforts and lifestyle amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
8 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5516 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1146 sqft
Very neat and clean 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Ton's of space Security and cleaning deposits $900.00. No pets.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
980 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.

Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Zeeland, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zeeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

