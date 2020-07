Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome Home to the Hamptons of Cloverlane! Ann Arbor Schools, convenient location and MUCH more! If you are looking for a community that values what the residents want, then look no further than the Hamptons of Cloverlane Apartment Homes. When you make the Hamptons your new home you will enjoy the comforts of country living without having to drive hours for the city experience. Situated at the crossroads of two major universities, Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan, the Hamptons satisfy a modern lifestyle with convenient time-saving access to major destinations and expressways such as I-94 and Route 23. The choices are endless, while providing an Outstanding Living Experience. The Hamptons offers ten unique floor plans with a variety of exciting features including fully appointed kitchens with disposal, fireplace and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer or applicable hookups.