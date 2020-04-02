All apartments in Ypsilanti
703 N Congress St

703 Congress Street · (734) 483-2240
Location

703 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 703 Congress · Avail. Aug 21

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
703 Congress Available 08/21/20 FANTASTIC HOUSE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MANY SUN-FILLED WINDOWS, DECK and LARGE YARD

"Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.com - 2012-2019

* SPACIOUS STYLISH LIVING ROOM: custom paint & trim, many large sunny windows
* HUGE BEDROOMS
* LARGE UPDATED FULL-SIZED KITCHEN ceramic tile countertop, floor and backsplash, oak cabinets,
* NEWER APPLIANCES: dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric oven/range, and built-in microwave.
* SPLIT BATH: Bathtub with shower, 2 sinks outside, new fixtures and ceramic tile
* DECK and large yard
* Big closets
* FREE LAUNDRY in house
* Ceiling fans throughout
* FREE PARKING: Off-street & well-lit
* ENERGY EFFICIENT: Newer thermal windows, wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating
* Steel front & back doors with deadbolt locks
* Fast, courteous maintenance staff 24/7

* 1 block to COB, 2 blocks to EMU main campus
* Quick drive to U of M, WCC and Concordia
* Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars 2 blocks

Just $450 per person
AVAILABLE AUGUST
*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" in 2012 - 2019******
by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings
Cited for:
*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7
*** Friendly, professional management team
See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes

FLO-MAR APARTMENTS
Hours: M-F 10AM-5:00PM, or by appointment
Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967

Check out our Availabilities at: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!properties/ctzx

ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.

(RLNE135684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

