703 N Congress St

703 Congress Available 08/21/20 FANTASTIC HOUSE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MANY SUN-FILLED WINDOWS, DECK and LARGE YARD



"Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.com - 2012-2019



* SPACIOUS STYLISH LIVING ROOM: custom paint & trim, many large sunny windows

* HUGE BEDROOMS

* LARGE UPDATED FULL-SIZED KITCHEN ceramic tile countertop, floor and backsplash, oak cabinets,

* NEWER APPLIANCES: dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric oven/range, and built-in microwave.

* SPLIT BATH: Bathtub with shower, 2 sinks outside, new fixtures and ceramic tile

* DECK and large yard

* Big closets

* FREE LAUNDRY in house

* Ceiling fans throughout

* FREE PARKING: Off-street & well-lit

* ENERGY EFFICIENT: Newer thermal windows, wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating

* Steel front & back doors with deadbolt locks

* Fast, courteous maintenance staff 24/7



* 1 block to COB, 2 blocks to EMU main campus

* Quick drive to U of M, WCC and Concordia

* Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars 2 blocks



Just $450 per person

AVAILABLE AUGUST

Cited for:

*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7

*** Friendly, professional management team

See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes



FLO-MAR APARTMENTS

Hours: M-F 10AM-5:00PM, or by appointment

Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967



Check out our Availabilities at: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!properties/ctzx



ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.



