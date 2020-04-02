514 N Congress St

Amenities
514 N Congress Available 08/21/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BD / 2 BA HOUSE - MANY LARGE WINDOWS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE LAUNDRY
Just $493 per person
- LARGE SUNLIT LIVING ROOM - Beautiful custom two-toned paint and hardwood floor
- LARGE PORCH - fully screened-in + DECK
- 2 UPDATED FULL BATHS: Bright, with huge mirrors
- RENOVATED KITCHEN with many oak cabinets, ceramic tile
- NEWER APPLIANCES: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave
- Sleeping LOFTS in bedrooms
- Full basement with FREE LAUNDRY
- Ceiling fans throughout
- Well-lit, off-street PARKING
- Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7
- ENERGY EFFICIENT - Newer thermal windows, wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating
- Private thermostat and hot water tank - You Control your bills!
* 1 Block to COB & 2 Blocks to EMU main campus
* Quick drive to U of M, WCC and Concordia
* Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars 2 blocks
AVAILABLE AUGUST
*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" in 2012 - 2019******
by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings
Cited for:
*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7
*** Friendly, professional management team
FLO-MAR APARTMENTS
Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment
Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967
ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE1240587)