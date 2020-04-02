514 N Congress St

Amenities

514 N Congress Available 08/21/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BD / 2 BA HOUSE - MANY LARGE WINDOWS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE LAUNDRY

Just $493 per person



"TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" - Apartment Ratings.Com



- LARGE SUNLIT LIVING ROOM - Beautiful custom two-toned paint and hardwood floor

- LARGE PORCH - fully screened-in + DECK

- 2 UPDATED FULL BATHS: Bright, with huge mirrors

- RENOVATED KITCHEN with many oak cabinets, ceramic tile

- NEWER APPLIANCES: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave

- Sleeping LOFTS in bedrooms

- Full basement with FREE LAUNDRY

- Ceiling fans throughout

- Well-lit, off-street PARKING

- Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7

- ENERGY EFFICIENT - Newer thermal windows, wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating

- Private thermostat and hot water tank - You Control your bills!



* 1 Block to COB & 2 Blocks to EMU main campus

* Quick drive to U of M, WCC and Concordia

* Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars 2 blocks



AVAILABLE AUGUST



*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" in 2012 - 2019******

by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings

Cited for:

*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7

*** Friendly, professional management team

See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes



FLO-MAR APARTMENTS

Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment

Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967



Check out our Availabilities: Check out our Availabilities: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!properties/ctzx



ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1240587)