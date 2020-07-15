All apartments in Ypsilanti
Find more places like 514 Emmet Street - 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ypsilanti, MI
/
514 Emmet Street - 23
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:10 AM

514 Emmet Street - 23

514 Emmet St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ypsilanti
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 Emmet St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
We have a pet friendly 1 bedroom available to rent starting September 1!
- Rent is $680, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.
- $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant
- Square footage 675, shared coin operated laundry room
- Cat and dog friendly!
- Right across the street from EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU school of business campus, cross street shopping, depot town, and downtown Ypsilanti.
- Very spacious, great bedroom and living room sizes, lots of closest space, and gets great natural light.
- To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013, Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have any available units?
514 Emmet Street - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ypsilanti, MI.
Is 514 Emmet Street - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
514 Emmet Street - 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Emmet Street - 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Emmet Street - 23 is pet friendly.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 514 Emmet Street - 23 offers parking.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Emmet Street - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have a pool?
No, 514 Emmet Street - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have accessible units?
No, 514 Emmet Street - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Emmet Street - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Emmet Street - 23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Emmet Street - 23 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms
Ypsilanti Apartments with BalconyYpsilanti Apartments with Parking
Ypsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor