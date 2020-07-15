514 Emmet Street - 23

Amenities

We have a pet friendly 1 bedroom available to rent starting September 1!

- Rent is $680, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.

- $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant

- Square footage 675, shared coin operated laundry room

- Cat and dog friendly!

- Right across the street from EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU school of business campus, cross street shopping, depot town, and downtown Ypsilanti.

- Very spacious, great bedroom and living room sizes, lots of closest space, and gets great natural light.

- To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013, Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm.