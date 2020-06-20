504 Saint Johns - 201

Amenities

We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020!

- Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

- $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant

- Square footage 922

- Not a dog friendly apartment building

- Right across the street from EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU school of business campus, depot town, downtown Ypsilanti, and Cross street shopping.

- Huge bedrooms, spacious living rooms and kitchen areas, lots of closest space, balconies, great natural light.

- To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013, M-F 8am to 5pm.