All apartments in Ypsilanti
Find more places like 504 Saint Johns - 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ypsilanti, MI
/
504 Saint Johns - 201
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

504 Saint Johns - 201

504 Saint Johns Street · (734) 485-3013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ypsilanti
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020!
- Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.
- $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant
- Square footage 922
- Not a dog friendly apartment building
- Right across the street from EMU main campus, short walking distance to EMU school of business campus, depot town, downtown Ypsilanti, and Cross street shopping.
- Huge bedrooms, spacious living rooms and kitchen areas, lots of closest space, balconies, great natural light.
- To schedule a viewing, please call: 734-485-3013, M-F 8am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have any available units?
504 Saint Johns - 201 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have?
Some of 504 Saint Johns - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Saint Johns - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
504 Saint Johns - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Saint Johns - 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Saint Johns - 201 is pet friendly.
Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 504 Saint Johns - 201 does offer parking.
Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Saint Johns - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have a pool?
No, 504 Saint Johns - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have accessible units?
No, 504 Saint Johns - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Saint Johns - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Saint Johns - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 504 Saint Johns - 201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms
Ypsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Pet Friendly Places
Ypsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity