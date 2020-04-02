438 Ainsworth

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting. The huge living room has a peak a boo decorative fireplace that is able to be enjoyed from the living room and dining room. The open kitchen has all new cabinetry, counter tops, hardware, mosaic tile back splash and appliances. Two parking spaces provided with a shared laundry in the common hallway. Heat and water included, pets considered, no Section 8, application fee required, two year lease with tenants having a credit score of 620 or higher.