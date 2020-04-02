All apartments in Ypsilanti
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth

438 Ainsworth Cir · (734) 761-6600
Location

438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Ainsworth Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting. The huge living room has a peak a boo decorative fireplace that is able to be enjoyed from the living room and dining room. The open kitchen has all new cabinetry, counter tops, hardware, mosaic tile back splash and appliances. Two parking spaces provided with a shared laundry in the common hallway. Heat and water included, pets considered, no Section 8, application fee required, two year lease with tenants having a credit score of 620 or higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Ainsworth have any available units?
438 Ainsworth has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Ainsworth have?
Some of 438 Ainsworth's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Ainsworth currently offering any rent specials?
438 Ainsworth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Ainsworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Ainsworth is pet friendly.
Does 438 Ainsworth offer parking?
Yes, 438 Ainsworth does offer parking.
Does 438 Ainsworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Ainsworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Ainsworth have a pool?
No, 438 Ainsworth does not have a pool.
Does 438 Ainsworth have accessible units?
No, 438 Ainsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Ainsworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Ainsworth does not have units with dishwashers.
