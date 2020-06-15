Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

236 N Summit St Available 08/21/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU)



** FREE IN HOUSE LAUNDRY

** Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout

** BEAUTIFUL BIG SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS: Custom paint & trim, wood floors

** LARGE BEDROOMS: GREAT CLOSETS

** TWO FULL BATHS

** UPDATED KITCHEN: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, oak cabinets, ceramic tile, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave

** Central air conditioning and Ceiling fans

** Front PORCH & back DECK

** Well-lit, off-street PARKING

** Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7

** ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, private thermostat and hot-water tank - You Control your bills!



AVAILABLE AUGUST



Across from EMU Welch Hall & Watertower

Short drive to WCC, UofM and Concordia

Quick walk to Depot Town Downtown Ypsilanti Restaurants

On bus line



FLO-MAR APARTMENTS

Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment

Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967



ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.



