234 N Summit St

Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space



Across from EMU Water Tower & Welch Hall (Summit & Washtenaw)

3 LARGE BEDROOMS with great closets

2 FULL BATHS

Large separate living and dining rooms

RENOVATED KITCHEN with NEWER APPLIANCES: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oak cabinets and ceramic tile.

Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout

FREE LAUNDRY in unit.

Front PORCH & back DECK

Well-lit, off-street PARKING

ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, new wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating

Private thermostat and hot water tank - You Control your bills!



Across from Welch Hall - EMU.

Short drive to WCC, UofM and Concordia

Quick walk to Depot Town Downtown Ypsilanti Restaurants

On Ann Arbor bus line



AVAILABLE AUGUST

Cited for:

*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7

*** Friendly, professional management team

FLO-MAR APARTMENTS

Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967



Check out our Availabilities at: http://www.flo-mar.com/



