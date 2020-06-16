All apartments in Ypsilanti
Find more places like 234 N Summit St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ypsilanti, MI
/
234 N Summit St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

234 N Summit St

234 North Summit Street · (734) 483-2240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ypsilanti
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

234 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba · Avail. Aug 24

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space

"Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.com - 2012-PRESENT

Across from EMU Water Tower & Welch Hall (Summit & Washtenaw)
3 LARGE BEDROOMS with great closets
2 FULL BATHS
Large separate living and dining rooms
RENOVATED KITCHEN with NEWER APPLIANCES: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oak cabinets and ceramic tile.
Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout
FREE LAUNDRY in unit.
Front PORCH & back DECK
Well-lit, off-street PARKING
ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, new wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating
Private thermostat and hot water tank - You Control your bills!

Across from Welch Hall - EMU.
Short drive to WCC, UofM and Concordia
Quick walk to Depot Town Downtown Ypsilanti Restaurants
On Ann Arbor bus line

AVAILABLE AUGUST
*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" in 2012 - PRESENT******
by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings
Cited for:
*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7
*** Friendly, professional management team
See what people are saying about us: https://www.apartmentratings.com/rate/MI-Ypsilanti-Flo-Mar-Apartments.html

FLO-MAR APARTMENTS
Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment
Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967

Check out our Availabilities at: http://www.flo-mar.com/

(RLNE870901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N Summit St have any available units?
234 N Summit St has a unit available for $1,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 N Summit St have?
Some of 234 N Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 N Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
234 N Summit St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 N Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 234 N Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 234 N Summit St does offer parking.
Does 234 N Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 N Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N Summit St have a pool?
No, 234 N Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 234 N Summit St have accessible units?
No, 234 N Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 N Summit St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 234 N Summit St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms
Ypsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Pet Friendly Places
Ypsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity