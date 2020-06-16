234 N Summit St

Amenities
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space
Across from EMU Water Tower & Welch Hall (Summit & Washtenaw)
3 LARGE BEDROOMS with great closets
2 FULL BATHS
Large separate living and dining rooms
RENOVATED KITCHEN with NEWER APPLIANCES: full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oak cabinets and ceramic tile.
Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout
FREE LAUNDRY in unit.
Front PORCH & back DECK
Well-lit, off-street PARKING
ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, new wiring, plumbing, insulation and heating
Private thermostat and hot water tank - You Control your bills!
Across from Welch Hall - EMU.
Short drive to WCC, UofM and Concordia
Quick walk to Depot Town Downtown Ypsilanti Restaurants
On Ann Arbor bus line
AVAILABLE AUGUST
