Amenities
230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20 "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.com - 2012-PRESENT
** BEAUTIFUL BIG SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS: Two-toned designer paint & trim, huge sunny windows
** LARGE BEDROOMS: GREAT CLOSETS
** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
** TWO FULL UPDATED BATHS: Lovely ceramic tile, beautiful oak cabinets
** UPDATED KITCHEN: Beautiful oak cabinets and ceramic tile
** TOP APPLIANCES: Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range
** Central air conditioning & ceiling fans
** FREE LAUNDRY in unit.
** Front PORCH & back DECK
** Well-lit, off-street PARKING
** PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED
** Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7
** ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, private thermostat and hot-water tank - You Control your bills!
** Private thermostat, gas heat and hot water tank - you control your bills!
** Opposite Welch Hall (EMU main campus) & mins walk to COB
** Quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor, WCC and Concordia
** Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars nearby
** Bus stop to Ann Arbor at the corner
AVAILABLE AUGUST
*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" 2012-PRESENT******
by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings
Cited for:
*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7
*** Friendly, professional management team
See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes
FLO-MAR APARTMENTS
Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment
Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967
Check out our Availabilities: Check out our Availabilities: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!properties/ctzx
ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.
(RLNE2799251)