Ypsilanti, MI
230 N Summit St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

230 N Summit St

230 North Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20

** BEAUTIFUL BIG SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS: Two-toned designer paint & trim, huge sunny windows
** LARGE BEDROOMS: GREAT CLOSETS
** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
** TWO FULL UPDATED BATHS: Lovely ceramic tile, beautiful oak cabinets
** UPDATED KITCHEN: Beautiful oak cabinets and ceramic tile
** TOP APPLIANCES: Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range
** Central air conditioning & ceiling fans
** FREE LAUNDRY in unit.
** Front PORCH & back DECK
** Well-lit, off-street PARKING
** PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED
** Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7
** ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, private thermostat and hot-water tank - You Control your bills!
** Private thermostat, gas heat and hot water tank - you control your bills!
** Opposite Welch Hall (EMU main campus) & mins walk to COB
** Quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor, WCC and Concordia
** Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars nearby
** Bus stop to Ann Arbor at the corner
AVAILABLE AUGUST
*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" 2012-PRESENT******
by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings
Cited for:
*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7
*** Friendly, professional management team
See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes

FLO-MAR APARTMENTS
Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment
Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967
Check out our Availabilities: Check out our Availabilities: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!properties/ctzx
ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.

(RLNE2799251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N Summit St have any available units?
230 N Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ypsilanti, MI.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 N Summit St have?
Some of 230 N Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
230 N Summit St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N Summit St pet-friendly?
No, 230 N Summit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 230 N Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 230 N Summit St does offer parking.
Does 230 N Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 N Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N Summit St have a pool?
No, 230 N Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 230 N Summit St have accessible units?
No, 230 N Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 N Summit St has units with dishwashers.
