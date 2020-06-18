Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20 "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.com - 2012-PRESENT



** BEAUTIFUL BIG SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS: Two-toned designer paint & trim, huge sunny windows

** LARGE BEDROOMS: GREAT CLOSETS

** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

** TWO FULL UPDATED BATHS: Lovely ceramic tile, beautiful oak cabinets

** UPDATED KITCHEN: Beautiful oak cabinets and ceramic tile

** TOP APPLIANCES: Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, full-sized refrigerator, electric oven/range

** Central air conditioning & ceiling fans

** FREE LAUNDRY in unit.

** Front PORCH & back DECK

** Well-lit, off-street PARKING

** PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED

** Excellent maintenance staff available 24 / 7

** ENERGY EFFICIENT - Thermal windows, private thermostat and hot-water tank - You Control your bills!

** Opposite Welch Hall (EMU main campus) & mins walk to COB

** Quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor, WCC and Concordia

** Depot Town / Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants & bars nearby

** Bus stop to Ann Arbor at the corner

AVAILABLE AUGUST

*****AWARDED "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" 2012-PRESENT******

by Apartment Ratings.Com - based on actual tenant ratings

Cited for:

*** Excellent, fast maintenance staff on call 24/7

*** Friendly, professional management team

See what people are saying about us: http://www.flo-mar.com/#!reviews/c1kes



FLO-MAR APARTMENTS

Hours: M-F 9AM-5:00PM, or by appointment

Serving the Ypsilanti community Since 1967

ABOUT FLO-MAR: Our focus on tenant satisfaction has made us the TOP RATED Ypsilanti apartment community since 1967. Our boutique units are well-maintained with tasteful custom detailing. Apartments are professionally managed with 24/7 on-call maintenance. All rentals are located close to the Ypsi water tower, a short walk to EMU and quick drive to U of M Ann Arbor.



(RLNE2799251)