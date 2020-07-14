Woodlake Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court 24hr maintenance basketball court clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access online portal sauna

Welcome to Woodlake Apartment Homes located in the desirable Grand Rapids, Grandville and Wyoming area of West Michigan. We offer studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with everything you need to live a hassle-free lifestyle – open concept living, fully-equipped kitchens and wood-style flooring. Woodlake features some of the area’s best amenities including an indoor pool, fitness center, dog park and convenient access to walking trails and The Pines Golf Course.



Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis located along Byron Center Avenue and major employment centers, as well as a short drive to downtown Grand Rapids, where endless shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Start the journey to exceptional living at Woodlake Apartment Homes!