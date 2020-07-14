All apartments in Wyoming
Woodlake Apartments

5001 Byron Center Avenue SW · (858) 943-3669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 267301 · Avail. Aug 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 260302 · Avail. now

$952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 262306 · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C54303 · Avail. now

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit C52506 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 272205 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
24hr maintenance
basketball court
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
sauna
Welcome to Woodlake Apartment Homes located in the desirable Grand Rapids, Grandville and Wyoming area of West Michigan. We offer studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with everything you need to live a hassle-free lifestyle – open concept living, fully-equipped kitchens and wood-style flooring. Woodlake features some of the area’s best amenities including an indoor pool, fitness center, dog park and convenient access to walking trails and The Pines Golf Course.

Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis located along Byron Center Avenue and major employment centers, as well as a short drive to downtown Grand Rapids, where endless shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Start the journey to exceptional living at Woodlake Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Studio or 1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $45 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, For more information, please contact the leasing office
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlake Apartments have any available units?
Woodlake Apartments has 6 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodlake Apartments have?
Some of Woodlake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodlake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodlake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodlake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodlake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodlake Apartments has units with air conditioning.
