Ramblewood Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park playground pool pool table tennis court parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Welcome to Ramblewood Apartment Homes located in the desirable Grand Rapids – Wyoming area of West Michigan. We offer studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with everything you need to live a hassle-free lifestyle – open concept living, fully-equipped kitchens and wood-style flooring. Ramblewood features some of the area’s best amenities from a 55,000 square foot tennis and health club, to an outdoor playground, indoor pool, dog park and resident clubhouse.



Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis located along Stonebridge Drive and major employment centers, as well as a short drive to downtown Grand Rapids, where endless shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Start the journey to exceptional living at Ramblewood Apartment Homes!