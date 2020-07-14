Amenities

If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home. When you live here, you can enjoy the benefits of the town of Wyoming, all while being minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids. Suburban luxury combined with urban sophistication – Oldebrook Apartments offers the very best of both worlds.We offer modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans, each designed to fit your needs. Our community allows you to enjoy amenities such as air conditioning, large storage areas and walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and internet and cable connectivity. Oldebrook Apartments feature unique touches that create a tranquil and relaxing environment. From our scenic pond in the center of the community to our on-site dog park, we’ve purposely created a place you would be proud to call home.