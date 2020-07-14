All apartments in Wyoming
Oldebrook Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Oldebrook Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW · (470) 281-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2332-202 · Avail. now

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 2350-310 · Avail. now

$912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oldebrook Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
media room
playground
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home. When you live here, you can enjoy the benefits of the town of Wyoming, all while being minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids. Suburban luxury combined with urban sophistication – Oldebrook Apartments offers the very best of both worlds.We offer modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans, each designed to fit your needs. Our community allows you to enjoy amenities such as air conditioning, large storage areas and walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and internet and cable connectivity. Oldebrook Apartments feature unique touches that create a tranquil and relaxing environment. From our scenic pond in the center of the community to our on-site dog park, we’ve purposely created a place you would be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $20 per dog/per month
Cats
rent: $10 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports $20 per month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oldebrook Apartments have any available units?
Oldebrook Apartments has 2 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oldebrook Apartments have?
Some of Oldebrook Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oldebrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oldebrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oldebrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oldebrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oldebrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oldebrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Oldebrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oldebrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oldebrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Oldebrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Oldebrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oldebrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oldebrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oldebrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oldebrook Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oldebrook Apartments has units with air conditioning.
