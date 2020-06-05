All apartments in Wyoming
1510 Godfrey - Upper

1510 Godfrey Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available immediately. Call today for your own personal showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have any available units?
1510 Godfrey - Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, MI.
Is 1510 Godfrey - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Godfrey - Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Godfrey - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyoming.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper offer parking?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have a pool?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have accessible units?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Godfrey - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Godfrey - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
