Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal are included. 1 car private parking spot. Call or text for showing 734-818-5480

Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



(RLNE2723840)