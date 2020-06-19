440 EUREKA RD

Amenities

Brand new custom built private office suites available. This is an upscale office that will impress your clients. Located near downtown Wyandotte w/ ample private parking. Easy entrance for your clients. Need a home office away from home. Just starting a business & only need one or few private offices. Each private office includes the following: Private office approx 10 x 11 W/ locking door. Your own US postal mail box w/ private key & US postal service address. Rent includes gas, electric, water, basic WI-FI. Your lease package also includes use of the new kitchen with quartz counters. ADA compliant bath room. Two free hours of private use in the conference room per week. Use of the common area for informal gatherings or relaxing.*(SUITES F & G ARE $400 PER MONTH) *(SUITES D,E,F ARE $450} * (SUITES A,B,C ARE $500 A MONTH) *6 MONTH LEASE AD $25 PER MONTH * 3 MONTH LEASE AD $50 PER MONTH * 10% DISCOUNT FOR 1 YEAR PREPAID LEASE **Take a look at the virtual tour or better yet stop by**