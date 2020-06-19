All apartments in Wyandotte
440 EUREKA RD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

440 EUREKA RD

440 Eureka Rd · (734) 578-3217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192
Wyandotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Brand new custom built private office suites available. This is an upscale office that will impress your clients. Located near downtown Wyandotte w/ ample private parking. Easy entrance for your clients. Need a home office away from home. Just starting a business & only need one or few private offices. Each private office includes the following: Private office approx 10 x 11 W/ locking door. Your own US postal mail box w/ private key & US postal service address. Rent includes gas, electric, water, basic WI-FI. Your lease package also includes use of the new kitchen with quartz counters. ADA compliant bath room. Two free hours of private use in the conference room per week. Use of the common area for informal gatherings or relaxing.*(SUITES F & G ARE $400 PER MONTH) *(SUITES D,E,F ARE $450} * (SUITES A,B,C ARE $500 A MONTH) *6 MONTH LEASE AD $25 PER MONTH * 3 MONTH LEASE AD $50 PER MONTH * 10% DISCOUNT FOR 1 YEAR PREPAID LEASE **Take a look at the virtual tour or better yet stop by**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 EUREKA RD have any available units?
440 EUREKA RD has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 EUREKA RD have?
Some of 440 EUREKA RD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 EUREKA RD currently offering any rent specials?
440 EUREKA RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 EUREKA RD pet-friendly?
No, 440 EUREKA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyandotte.
Does 440 EUREKA RD offer parking?
Yes, 440 EUREKA RD does offer parking.
Does 440 EUREKA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 EUREKA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 EUREKA RD have a pool?
No, 440 EUREKA RD does not have a pool.
Does 440 EUREKA RD have accessible units?
No, 440 EUREKA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 440 EUREKA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 EUREKA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 EUREKA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 EUREKA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
