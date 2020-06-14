All apartments in Westland
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

29025 Mcdonald St

29025 Mcdonald Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI 48186
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Wayne-Westland Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29025 Mcdonald St have any available units?
29025 Mcdonald St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does 29025 Mcdonald St have?
Some of 29025 Mcdonald St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29025 Mcdonald St currently offering any rent specials?
29025 Mcdonald St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29025 Mcdonald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 29025 Mcdonald St is pet friendly.
Does 29025 Mcdonald St offer parking?
No, 29025 Mcdonald St does not offer parking.
Does 29025 Mcdonald St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29025 Mcdonald St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29025 Mcdonald St have a pool?
No, 29025 Mcdonald St does not have a pool.
Does 29025 Mcdonald St have accessible units?
No, 29025 Mcdonald St does not have accessible units.
Does 29025 Mcdonald St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29025 Mcdonald St does not have units with dishwashers.
