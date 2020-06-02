4487 Niagara St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch. Inside, the home features a fantastic eat-in kitchen, polished hardwood floors and a large unfinished basement for extra storage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2562. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Wayne-Westland Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."