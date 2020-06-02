All apartments in Wayne
4487 Niagara St

4487 Niagara Street · (866) 724-5180
Location

4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI 48184
Wayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch. Inside, the home features a fantastic eat-in kitchen, polished hardwood floors and a large unfinished basement for extra storage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2562. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Wayne-Westland Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

