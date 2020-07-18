All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

47611 Manorwood Drive

47611 Manorwood Drive · (734) 761-6600
Location

47611 Manorwood Drive, Wayne County, MI 48168

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For Lease - Must See!! Fantastic opportunity to lease in highly sought after Northville Twp. This property has approximately 4,400 sq ft of finished space, with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and a 2 way fireplace that can be enjoyed both from the living room and adjacent family room. 1st floor master bedroom w/ a phenomenal master bath, including his & her vanities, a whirlpool tub, and walk-in closets. Kitchen includes granite counters, an island, & a built in double-oven. The dining area off the kitchen is surrounded by windows for natural light, leading into the family room, with a sliding door out to the large back deck. There is also a formal dining room / great room off the front entrance. Finished lower level includes over 1000 sq ft of living space, with daylight windows, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and wet bar. Large unfinished as well, for extra storage. 3 car attached garage. Close to parks, shopping, entertainment, and expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have any available units?
47611 Manorwood Drive has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47611 Manorwood Drive have?
Some of 47611 Manorwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47611 Manorwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47611 Manorwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47611 Manorwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47611 Manorwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 47611 Manorwood Drive offers parking.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47611 Manorwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 47611 Manorwood Drive has a pool.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 47611 Manorwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47611 Manorwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 47611 Manorwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 47611 Manorwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
