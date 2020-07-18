47611 Manorwood Drive

Amenities

For Lease - Must See!! Fantastic opportunity to lease in highly sought after Northville Twp. This property has approximately 4,400 sq ft of finished space, with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and a 2 way fireplace that can be enjoyed both from the living room and adjacent family room. 1st floor master bedroom w/ a phenomenal master bath, including his & her vanities, a whirlpool tub, and walk-in closets. Kitchen includes granite counters, an island, & a built in double-oven. The dining area off the kitchen is surrounded by windows for natural light, leading into the family room, with a sliding door out to the large back deck. There is also a formal dining room / great room off the front entrance. Finished lower level includes over 1000 sq ft of living space, with daylight windows, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and wet bar. Large unfinished as well, for extra storage. 3 car attached garage. Close to parks, shopping, entertainment, and expressways.