1534 BROOKLINE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2013. ALL NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, FURNACE AND A/C, DRYWALL, DOORS AND TRIM. NEW FLOORING. KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES. UPSCALE CERAMIC AND LAMINATE FLOORING. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER. PRIVATE FENCED YARD, WITH 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND COVERED BACK PATIO TO ENJOY. NEWER CEMENT DRIVEWAY. FRONT OF THE HOME HAS A BRICK PAVER WALKWAY AND PORCH. 24 HOURS NOTICE NEEDED PRIOR TO SHOWINGS. CURRENT TENANTS HAVE TAKEN GREAT CARE OF THE HOME. OCCUPANCY COULD BE BY AUGUST 1ST. RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT SHOWING ALL SCORES, CURRENT PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION NEEDED TO BE CONSIDERED.