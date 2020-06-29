All apartments in Washtenaw County
4310 Center Valley Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:55 PM

4310 Center Valley Dr

4310 Center Valley Drive · (800) 508-6821
Location

4310 Center Valley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI 48108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath house · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Available for move-in first week of April. Call or Text (734) 818-5480
Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

(RLNE4779579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have any available units?
4310 Center Valley Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4310 Center Valley Dr have?
Some of 4310 Center Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Center Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Center Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Center Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Center Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Center Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Center Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 4310 Center Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 4310 Center Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Center Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Center Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Center Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
