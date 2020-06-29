4310 Center Valley Dr

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Available for move-in first week of April. Call or Text (734) 818-5480

Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



