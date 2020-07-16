265 S Harris - Bldg B Road

Amenities

This office space consists 8 offices ranging in size from 200 to 400 sq. ft. Collectively there is 2,500 sq. ft. of build to suit office space. It is available for $8.00 to $14.00 / sq. ft. + NNN expenses based on the amount space leased. This Build to Suit office space it includes a tenant allowance of $30,000 for buildout with a 5-year lease term. The office space is located in an industrial building..



There is also potential for the tenant to secure either 5,000 or 10,800 sq. ft. of warehouse space in the Building A or C ( located in adjacent building A or C - approximately 20’ away.)These buildings are very clean, inside and out.



A new roof was installed 9/16. The parking lot was repaved 11/16. The property is heated and air conditioned and has loading dock access.



It is located about 4 miles to Willow Run Airport and 1 mile to Michigan Avenue and I-94.