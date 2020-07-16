All apartments in Washtenaw County
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

265 S Harris - Bldg B Road

265 South Harris Road · (248) 880-9084
Location

265 South Harris Road, Washtenaw County, MI 48198

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Bldg B · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This office space consists 8 offices ranging in size from 200 to 400 sq. ft. Collectively there is 2,500 sq. ft. of build to suit office space. It is available for $8.00 to $14.00 / sq. ft. + NNN expenses based on the amount space leased. This Build to Suit office space it includes a tenant allowance of $30,000 for buildout with a 5-year lease term. The office space is located in an industrial building..

There is also potential for the tenant to secure either 5,000 or 10,800 sq. ft. of warehouse space in the Building A or C ( located in adjacent building A or C - approximately 20’ away.)These buildings are very clean, inside and out.

A new roof was installed 9/16. The parking lot was repaved 11/16. The property is heated and air conditioned and has loading dock access.

It is located about 4 miles to Willow Run Airport and 1 mile to Michigan Avenue and I-94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have any available units?
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road currently offering any rent specials?
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road pet-friendly?
No, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road offer parking?
Yes, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road offers parking.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have a pool?
No, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road does not have a pool.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have accessible units?
No, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road does not have accessible units.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 S Harris - Bldg B Road has units with air conditioning.
