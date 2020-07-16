165 Rosewood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Ypsilanti Schools.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."