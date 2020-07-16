All apartments in Washtenaw County
Find more places like 165 Rosewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washtenaw County, MI
/
165 Rosewood Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

165 Rosewood Ave

165 Rosewood Avenue · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI 48198

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Ypsilanti Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Rosewood Ave have any available units?
165 Rosewood Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Rosewood Ave have?
Some of 165 Rosewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
165 Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Rosewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave offer parking?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave have a pool?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Rosewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Rosewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 165 Rosewood Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Lyon, MIYpsilanti, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MIBrighton, MI
Dundee, MIWalled Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIMilford, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity