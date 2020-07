Amenities

Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540



Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020:



ü 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms



ü Spacious apartments at 1,175 square feet



ü Upgraded light fixtures throughout the apartment



ü Newly renovated, on-site laundry rooms



ü Clubhouse and fitness center (Summer 2020)



New Construction:



Rent: $1115 - $1190 (depends on floor level and view available)



Water: $30 flat rate



Gas: Dependent on usage



Electricity: Dependent on usage



Newly Remodeled:



Rent: $930 - $1070 (depends on floor level and view available)



Water: $30 flat rate



Gas: $40 flat rate



Electricity: Dependent on usage

