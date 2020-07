Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Warren Manor features one and two bedroom spacious apartments and an outdoor pool. We are conveniently located off Dequindre Road, with easy freeway access to I-75 and I-696. Take advantage of nearby shopping at Macomb Mall, Oakland Mall, or play at the Warren Community Center or Lake St. Clair. We are also just a short drive from the General Motors Tech Center, Warren Tech Center and Downtown Detroit. Pets are welcome and online rent payment options are available. Call us to schedule a tour of our community today and discover why Warren Manor should be the next place you call home.