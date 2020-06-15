All apartments in Warren
8509 Paige Ave

8509 Paige Avenue · (866) 724-5180
Location

8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Van Dyke Schools

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Paige Ave have any available units?
8509 Paige Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Paige Ave have?
Some of 8509 Paige Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Paige Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Paige Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Paige Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 Paige Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8509 Paige Ave offer parking?
No, 8509 Paige Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8509 Paige Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Paige Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Paige Ave have a pool?
No, 8509 Paige Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Paige Ave have accessible units?
No, 8509 Paige Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Paige Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 Paige Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
