Warren, MI
8082 Prospect Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

8082 Prospect Ave

8082 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8082 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home with a detached garage.

(RLNE133473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8082 Prospect Ave have any available units?
8082 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 8082 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8082 Prospect Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8082 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8082 Prospect Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8082 Prospect Ave offers parking.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8082 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 8082 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 8082 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8082 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8082 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8082 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
