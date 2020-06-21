All apartments in Warren
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:19 PM

30389 BRADMORE Road

30389 Bradmore Road · (248) 644-6700
Location

30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI 48092
Northwest Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room w/pillars, Den w/hardwood floors, 2 story foyer, upper loft, Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet, Master bath w/tub & separate shower, Door wall off Kitchen to Raised Stamped Concrete 2 level Patio, walkway to front drive & completely fences in. Finished lower level w/bath, rec room, hobby room/office, & exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30389 BRADMORE Road have any available units?
30389 BRADMORE Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 30389 BRADMORE Road have?
Some of 30389 BRADMORE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30389 BRADMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
30389 BRADMORE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30389 BRADMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 30389 BRADMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 30389 BRADMORE Road offer parking?
Yes, 30389 BRADMORE Road does offer parking.
Does 30389 BRADMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30389 BRADMORE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30389 BRADMORE Road have a pool?
No, 30389 BRADMORE Road does not have a pool.
Does 30389 BRADMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 30389 BRADMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30389 BRADMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30389 BRADMORE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
