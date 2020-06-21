30389 BRADMORE Road

Amenities
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room w/pillars, Den w/hardwood floors, 2 story foyer, upper loft, Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet, Master bath w/tub & separate shower, Door wall off Kitchen to Raised Stamped Concrete 2 level Patio, walkway to front drive & completely fences in. Finished lower level w/bath, rec room, hobby room/office, & exercise room.