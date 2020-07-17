Rent Calculator
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
23204 Columbus Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23204 Columbus Avenue
23204 Columbus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23204 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY June 30th 6:00 to 6:30 PM
Cute 4 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard. This house does not have a garage.
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY June 25th 6:00 to 6:30 PM
Cute 4 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard. This house does not have a garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
23204 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Warren, MI
.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Warren Rent Report
.
Is 23204 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23204 Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23204 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Warren
.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23204 Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23204 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23204 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
