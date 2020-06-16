23104 STEWART Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom ranch with newer gray carpet and newer vinyl floor coverings throughout. Neutral gray tone paint, Newer Shaker wood kitchen cabinets with faux granite look counter-tops, Updated bath with ceramic features & Newer vanity with solid surface counter-top. Open spacious dining area off kitchen. Separate laundry/utility room. All applicants to submit with application a current credit report at their expense, verification of gross monthly income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent, and history. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 1 year lease @ $995.00 per month + all utilities to be paid by tenant including maintenance of lawn and snow removal. A month and a half security deposit and $200 non refundable cleaning fee. Currently occupied & to move when there is a new lease. East Detroit School system. All measurements are estimated not actual.