Warren, MI
23104 STEWART Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

23104 STEWART Avenue

23104 Stewart Avenue · (248) 845-2669
Warren
Southeast Warren
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

23104 Stewart Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom ranch with newer gray carpet and newer vinyl floor coverings throughout. Neutral gray tone paint, Newer Shaker wood kitchen cabinets with faux granite look counter-tops, Updated bath with ceramic features & Newer vanity with solid surface counter-top. Open spacious dining area off kitchen. Separate laundry/utility room. All applicants to submit with application a current credit report at their expense, verification of gross monthly income in the amount of 3 times the monthly rent, and history. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 1 year lease @ $995.00 per month + all utilities to be paid by tenant including maintenance of lawn and snow removal. A month and a half security deposit and $200 non refundable cleaning fee. Currently occupied & to move when there is a new lease. East Detroit School system. All measurements are estimated not actual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23104 STEWART Avenue have any available units?
23104 STEWART Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 23104 STEWART Avenue have?
Some of 23104 STEWART Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23104 STEWART Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23104 STEWART Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23104 STEWART Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23104 STEWART Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 23104 STEWART Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23104 STEWART Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23104 STEWART Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23104 STEWART Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23104 STEWART Avenue have a pool?
No, 23104 STEWART Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23104 STEWART Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23104 STEWART Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23104 STEWART Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23104 STEWART Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
