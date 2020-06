Amenities

Warren welcomes you to this well appointed home. All brick! Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a very large lot. Newly updated kitchen. Newer windows and furnace. Warren Schools. NO SECTION 8 accepted on this property. Must have bank account, check stubs, and no prior evictions. Tenant to supply own refrigerator and dishwasher.