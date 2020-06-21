14292 Marshall Ave

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows!



Tenants are responsible for:

DTE & Consumer's Energy

MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS

& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!



Rental Requirements:

-No Evictions

-No Judgments

-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)

-No Criminal History

-Must Be Employed 90 Days

-Must Net at least $2,125/mo.

- Must have good credit history



**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**



***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***



Application must include:

1. ID

2. SSC

3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs

4. Current Landlord Contact

5. Current Employer Contact

6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)



**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**



