Warren, MI
14292 Marshall Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

14292 Marshall Ave

14292 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows!

Tenants are responsible for:
DTE & Consumer's Energy
MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!

Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2,125/mo.
- Must have good credit history

**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**

***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***

Application must include:
1. ID
2. SSC
3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs
4. Current Landlord Contact
5. Current Employer Contact
6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)

**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**

(RLNE5828522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14292 Marshall Ave have any available units?
14292 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 14292 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14292 Marshall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14292 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14292 Marshall Ave does offer parking.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14292 Marshall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14292 Marshall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
